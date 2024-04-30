Kristaps Porzingis Left Game 4 Of Celtics-Heat With Calf Tightness

The Boston Celtics entered Monday night’s game against the Miami Heat looking to position themselves for a potential series-clinching Game 5 back at TD Garden. Things generally went well in that endeavor in the first half of Game 4, as the team took a 53-36 lead into the locker room behind a monster half from Derrick White and a poor shooting night by the Heat.

Unfortunately, the half wasn’t all good, as one of the team’s most important players had to leave the game with an apparent injury. Late in the second quarter, Kristaps Porzingis attempted to dribble on the perimeter and came up limping, and while it’s unclear exactly what he did, it looks like he hurt his calf.

Kristaps Porzingis exited Monday's game after suffering an apparent injury. pic.twitter.com/dA0v7jIIBv — Bally Sports Sun: HEAT (@BallyHEAT) April 30, 2024

It’s hard to see what led to him getting hurt, or even which leg he hurt. But not long after he made it into the back, Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report brought word that the Celtics listed him as doubtful to return due to right calf tightness.

Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (right calf tightness) is doubtful to return tonight against the Miami Heat. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) April 30, 2024

Porzingis actually missed some time earlier this year with a left calf injury, but fortunately for the Celtics, that was relatively minor. Prior to his exit, Porzingis had seven points and three rebounds in 14 minutes of work.