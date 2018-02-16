Getty Image

In both a figurative and literal sense, we’ve now officially come full circle on the Kyrie Irving Is A Flat Earth Truther story. It’s been one year since Irving revealed at All-Star Weekend that he believed the Earth might not be round.

It became the talk of the weekend in New Orleans, and in the time that the globe has traveled once in its orbit around the sun, the story has changed and shifted a bit. Irving has gently denied fully being a truther, instead stressing that people need to form their own opinions and that it was more of a thought experiment.

His intellectual dishonesty has been the topic of much debate among scientists who think an influential figure like Irving saying nonsense about pseudoscience is not a great look.

Irving is appearing in his fifth All-Star game this weekend in Los Angeles, and he appeared on Jimmy Kimmel’s talk show on Thursday night to discuss the event, his Uncle Drew movie and, of course, his thoughts on the Earth being flat.