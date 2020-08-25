Three Takeaways From The Lakers Blowing Out The Blazers In Game 4

On Aug. 24, the Los Angeles Lakers honored Kobe and Gigi Bryant by wearing “Black Mamba” uniforms for Game 4 against the Portland Trail Blazers. Following a series-opening win by the Blazers in Game 1, the Lakers responded with back-to-back wins but, as Monday evening’s contest loomed, Los Angeles needed to take care of business to avoid the peril associated with a 2-2 series that their crosstown rivals currently face against Dallas.

By halftime, the end result was clear and, after a thoroughly dominant 135-115 victory, the Lakers will take a 3-1 lead into Game 5 on Wednesday. With that as the backdrop, here are three takeaways from the contest.

The first half was the Lakers at their best

The Lakers did receive a bit of help from the struggling Blazers but, in short, Los Angeles showcased their entire arsenal in the first half on Monday. The top-seeded squad scored the first 15 points of the evening, swallowing up Portland’s offense and using their force to control the proceedings.

The Lakers relentlessly attacked the rim, creating 16 free throw attempts in the opening period, and they shot 68 percent for good measure. That onslaught continued in the second quarter, with the lead growing to as many as 30 points in short order. With Los Angeles cooking offensively and Portland virtually unable to generate any efficient looks, the recipe was clear and present.

Individually, Anthony Davis was remarkable, and he played with force on both ends of the floor. In the first quarter alone, Davis excelled in scoring 16 points, grabbing three rebounds, dishing out three assists, generating two blocked steals and even picking up a steal to aid in setting a dominant tone.

16 PTS on 4-5 shooting for AD in Q1!

It should be noted that Davis left the game in the third quarter and he did not return, with the Lakers announcing that he was battling back spasms. With that said, it is possible that the team was simply being cautious with Davis given the lofty margin. Overall, Los Angeles threw the kitchen sink at Portland in the first 24 minutes, and the game was effectively over when the barrage came to an end.

The Blazers look out of gas

As noted above, the Lakers were quite obviously ready to play at the outset, and the Blazers couldn’t match their energy. Portland’s primary offensive action, a high pick-and-roll for Damian Lillard, was quelled by the Lakers’ length and athleticism in the early going, and the Blazers just couldn’t find a counter until it was (far) too late.