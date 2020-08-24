The Lakers ‘Black Mamba’ Uniforms For Tonight Feature A Patch For Gigi

The Los Angeles Lakers will be looking to take a 3-1 lead in their first round series on Monday night when they take on the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 4. They’ll also be looking to honor the legendary Kobe Bryant in the process as they bring back their “Black Mamba” uniforms from 2017, featuring a snakeskin print, as they don the uniforms for Mamba Day on 8/24 — also being a day after Kobe’s birthday.

On Monday morning, at 8:24 a.m. PT, the Lakers unveiled what the uniforms will look like when they take the floor. The most notable change from the 2017 edition is the addition of a patch for Gigi Bryant, Kobe’s daughter who was also killed in the tragic January helicopter crash.

Throughout the second half of the season the Lakers have paid tribute to Bryant in various ways, and bringing back the Black Mamba uniforms are a great touch to do so in the playoffs given the rare opportunity to play on 8/24. Emotions will surely be high for the Lakers on Monday night, as they were on Sunday for those in the NBA and WNBA playing on Bryant’s birthday, with many players paying tribute to Kobe either with special pregame warmups or custom sneakers remembering the legend.