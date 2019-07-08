Getty Image

For a while it truly felt like the Los Angeles Lakers were just going to get the band back together — along with Anthony Davis, of course — but as it turns out the team does have a plan beyond that. As the initial deals of free agency have passed and signings become official, the next step of free agency has begun: filling out the rest of the roster beyond the huge free agents targeted by multiple teams.

For the Los Angeles Lakers, who officially have Anthony Davis on the roster, the rest of the offseason will be about doing just that. The Lakers may have been blindsided by Kawhi Leonard joining the Clippers along with Paul George, but they do have some other options on the market, and it appears they have used their full room exception to do just that.

On Monday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Lakers planned to sign Avery Bradley once he cleared waivers after his placement there by the Memphis Grizzlies last week.