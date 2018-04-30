LeBron James Reportedly Refused An IV In The Locker Room For His Cramps During Game 7

04.30.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The Cavs followed the lead of LeBron James to a 105-101 win over the Pacers in Game 7 of their first round series, advancing to the Eastern Conference semifinals for a date with the Toronto Raptors.

Cleveland got 45 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists from LeBron as he played 43 minutes in the decisive Game 7, but for a brief stretch, there was concern about whether the Cavs would have to finish the game without him. With just over a minute to go in the third quarter, James exited the game for the first time and headed straight for the locker room.

When he still wasn’t on the bench come the start of the fourth quarter, Cavs fans grew more concerned. Eventually, LeBron emerged from the tunnel and sat on the bench as the broadcast announced he was battling cramps. James sat on the bench with a towel around his neck, housing orange slices as he attempted to get his muscles to cooperate.

