LeBron Plans On Playing ‘The Whole Game’ And Not Resting In Game 7 Of Cavs-Pacers

04.29.18 57 mins ago

LeBron James played the entire first quarter of Game 7 of Cavs-Pacers, scoring 13 points to give Cleveland a healthy 31-19 lead going into the second quarter. Then when the second quarter started, James stayed on the court and did not spend any time on the bench prior to halftime.

In 24 minutes, James scored 26 points with five assists and four rebounds, going 10-of-12 from the field. For anyone wondering if LeBron will be taking a rest in the second half, it appears that he plans on playing all 48 minutes to ensure the Cavs don’t have a chance of letting things slip away without him on the floor.

In the second quarter, someone courtside apparently asked James whether he’d be taking a breather any time soon and James told them he’ll be playing “the whole game.”

