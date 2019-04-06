Getty Image

L.A. rapper Nipsey Hussle’s murder outside of his Marathon clothing store on Sunday has shaken the music and sports worlds. Numerous NBA players cited Hussle’s music as influential in their lives, and some like, Russell Westbrook, worked with him in the community to give back to others. Their outpouring of support and heartache in the wake of his death has been emotional to say the least.

Hussle was more than just a rapper and activist — he was a friend to many players and avid Lakers fan, which is one of the many reasons why Hussle’s death has deeply affected LeBron James. The Lakers star said he sheds tears every time he thinks about Nipsey’s passing.

I’m with you bro! I’m still like I just don’t believe it man!! Daily shed tears soon as I think about it https://t.co/Ob2L8yc8My — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 5, 2019

James has honored Hussle by wearing his face on a shirt as he sat on the bench, where he’s watching the Lakers finish out the season while injured, on Thursday night. And in an interview with CBS Los Angeles, James explained just how big a loss Hussle’s death is. James went as far as to call Nipsey’s passing “one of the most unfortunate events that’s happened in American history.”