The NBA World Continued To Mourn The Death Of Nipsey Hussle

Getty Image

Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed outside of his Marathon clothing store in Los Angeles on Sunday. News of the shooting shocked many in the music community, but Hussle was more than just a rapper. He was an entrepreneur, an activist, and an influential NBA fan.

Many players in the Association immediately reacted with an outpouring of support when news of his shooting spread. And soon it was revealed that he had died as a result of the shooting. That saw even more players and teams reach out to share stories about Hussle and the impact he had on them through his music and friendship.

The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers each honored Hussle with in-arena celebrations of his life on Sunday, and afterward Steph Curry and other Warriors players spoke about the impact his death had on them. That continued on social media, with Curry sharing an image of he and Hussle from a show they shot last summer.