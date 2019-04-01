The NBA World Continued To Mourn The Death Of Nipsey Hussle

04.01.19 32 mins ago

Getty Image

Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed outside of his Marathon clothing store in Los Angeles on Sunday. News of the shooting shocked many in the music community, but Hussle was more than just a rapper. He was an entrepreneur, an activist, and an influential NBA fan.

Many players in the Association immediately reacted with an outpouring of support when news of his shooting spread. And soon it was revealed that he had died as a result of the shooting. That saw even more players and teams reach out to share stories about Hussle and the impact he had on them through his music and friendship.

The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers each honored Hussle with in-arena celebrations of his life on Sunday, and afterward Steph Curry and other Warriors players spoke about the impact his death had on them. That continued on social media, with Curry sharing an image of he and Hussle from a show they shot last summer.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Russell Westbrook
TAGSISAIAH THOMASkyle kuzmaNIPSEY HUSSLERUSSELL WESTBROOK
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.01.19 3 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

03.29.19 3 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.29.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.26.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.25.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.25.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP