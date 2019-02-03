Luke Walton Reportedly Had A Heated Exchange In The Locker Room With Several Lakers Veterans

02.03.19 32 mins ago

Getty Image

According to reports, tensions have finally started to boil over in Los Angeles. The LeBron James-less Lakers fell to the Golden State Warriors in Oracle Arena on Saturday night, 115-101. While the team fought valiantly and kept things close for three quarters, the two-time defending champions eventually pulled away in the game’s final frame.

Issues started to arise after the game, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. At one point, a group of veterans began expressing their dismay, with Charania reporting that things between head coach Luke Walton and veteran forward Michael Beasley nearly turned physical.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LA Lakers
TAGSJAVALE MCGEELA LAKERSLUKE WALTONMICHAEL BEASLEY

Listen To This

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

02.01.19 2 days ago 26 Comments
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

02.01.19 2 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.01.19 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: FonFon Ru, Nappy Nina, And More Bandcamp Albums From January 2018

Crate-Digging: FonFon Ru, Nappy Nina, And More Bandcamp Albums From January 2018

01.31.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.29.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.28.19 5 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP