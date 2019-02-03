Getty Image

According to reports, tensions have finally started to boil over in Los Angeles. The LeBron James-less Lakers fell to the Golden State Warriors in Oracle Arena on Saturday night, 115-101. While the team fought valiantly and kept things close for three quarters, the two-time defending champions eventually pulled away in the game’s final frame.

Issues started to arise after the game, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. At one point, a group of veterans began expressing their dismay, with Charania reporting that things between head coach Luke Walton and veteran forward Michael Beasley nearly turned physical.