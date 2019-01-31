Getty Image

The Lakers have spent the past few days since Anthony Davis’ trade request went public waiting on the Pelicans to return their calls. A report on Thursday morning indicated Dell Demps was talking with other teams, but refused to call the Lakers back over frustration with how Rich Paul and Davis handled his request and the clear desire to push him to L.A.

As the hours passed on Thursday, however, New Orleans eventually picked up the phone and spoke with Magic Johnson, Rob Pelinka, and the Lakers brass about potential trade packages.

According to Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times, the Lakers have made it clear they want to get a deal done before the deadline, and would be less inclined to try and enter a bidding war with the Celtics this summer.