LeBron James Is Slated To Return From His Groin Injury Against The Clippers

01.31.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

It’s been a while since we’ve seen LeBron James wear anything but a suit, as the Los Angeles Lakers star suffered a groin injury during the team’s win over the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day. But the longest stretch that James has spent on the injured list is finally coming to an end on Thursday night.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, James plans on suiting up for the Lakers’ game against the Los Angeles Clippers. The news comes after James was downgraded from out to doubtful by the team earlier in the day.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Los Angeles Clippers#LA Lakers#LeBron James
TAGSLA LAKERSLeBron JamesLos Angeles Clippers

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: FonFon Ru, Nappy Nina, And More Bandcamp Albums From January 2018

Crate-Digging: FonFon Ru, Nappy Nina, And More Bandcamp Albums From January 2018

01.31.19 5 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.29.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.28.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.28.19 3 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

01.25.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.23.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP