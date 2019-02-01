Getty Image

It’s been a while since we’ve seen LeBron James wear anything but a suit, as the Los Angeles Lakers star suffered a groin injury during the team’s win over the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day. But the longest stretch that James has spent on the injured list is finally coming to an end on Thursday night.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, James plans on suiting up for the Lakers’ game against the Los Angeles Clippers. The news comes after James was downgraded from out to doubtful by the team earlier in the day.

Yahoo Sources: After missing nearly five weeks with a groin injury, Lakers star LeBron James plans to make his return tonight against the Clippers. https://t.co/XLD9pHSH5O — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 1, 2019