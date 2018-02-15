Luol Deng Admitted It ‘Sucks’ Being Trapped On The Bench In Lakers Limbo

#LA Lakers
02.14.18 3 weeks ago

Getty Image

Luol Deng still hasn’t played since opening night for the Los Angeles Lakers, and now that the trade deadline has come and gone, it seems he’ll be trapped on the bench until the end of the season.

It’s been a tough year for Deng, who will make more than $17 million this season yet has played a scant 13 minutes and has one basket on the season. Deng signed a four-year, $72 million contract with the Lakers in 2016 but almost immediately fell out of favor with new Lakers management, putting him in a unique kind of purgatory.

The team doesn’t want the 32-year-old, and they seem unable to trade him and get his salary off the books. So, on the bench he sits while young players take up minutes, and the team tries to look forward to a future that clearly doesn’t include Deng.

The Los Angeles Times‘ Bill Plashke wrote a feature about Deng on Wednesday that chronicled this season of inactivity and just what Deng has been doing while not playing. The veteran swingman was surprisingly honest about his frustrations with it all.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LA Lakers
TAGSLA LAKERSLUKE WALTONLuol Deng

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP