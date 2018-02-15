Getty Image

Luol Deng still hasn’t played since opening night for the Los Angeles Lakers, and now that the trade deadline has come and gone, it seems he’ll be trapped on the bench until the end of the season.

It’s been a tough year for Deng, who will make more than $17 million this season yet has played a scant 13 minutes and has one basket on the season. Deng signed a four-year, $72 million contract with the Lakers in 2016 but almost immediately fell out of favor with new Lakers management, putting him in a unique kind of purgatory.

The team doesn’t want the 32-year-old, and they seem unable to trade him and get his salary off the books. So, on the bench he sits while young players take up minutes, and the team tries to look forward to a future that clearly doesn’t include Deng.

The Los Angeles Times‘ Bill Plashke wrote a feature about Deng on Wednesday that chronicled this season of inactivity and just what Deng has been doing while not playing. The veteran swingman was surprisingly honest about his frustrations with it all.