Magic Johnson Reportedly Had The Green Light To Fire Luke Walton At The End Of The Lakers Season

04.10.19

Magic Johnson’s abrupt departure from the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night provided one of the more bizarre scenes in NBA history. Johnson held an impromptu press conference prior to the team’s last game, where he announced the news and made it clear that no one — not Jeanie Buss, not LeBron James, no one — had any idea that he was leaving his post as the team’s President of Basketball Operations.

As is usually the case when everyone is caught off guard by someone leaving their job, it’s unclear what the future holds in Los Angeles. This is mostly the case when it comes to head coach Luke Walton, because as we learned thanks to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, he was in his final days in charge before Johnson’s resignation.

According to Haynes, Johnson had reservations with Walton’s ability to change things up during games and skills when it came to developing players.

