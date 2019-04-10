Getty Image

Magic Johnson is no longer the president of the Los Angeles Lakers, news he announced at an impromptu press conference at Staples Center on Tuesday night to the shock of everyone.

Magic Johnson shocks – well, everyone – and announces he’s stepping down as president of the Lakers. Says he’s not yet spoken to Jeanie Buss to tell her. Says he’s sick of tampering rules, he’s tired of the “backstabbing” & says he didn’t want to disappoint Jeanie by firing Luke. pic.twitter.com/m50VKQmmDR — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) April 10, 2019

After two years at the helm of the Lakers — the peak of which was signing LeBron James — Magic announced his decision for a reason that is truly unbelievable, but at the same time, extremely relatable. Magic wants to have fun and be himself, and said he doesn’t believe he can be himself in this role, citing his inability to send a congratulatory note to someone like Russell Westbrook after a 20-20-20 game.

Magic Johnson says he likes to be free to congratulate players such as Russell Westbrook when he hit the 20–20-20 mark. Says he couldn’t be himself and he hasn’t informed Jeanie Buss yet. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) April 10, 2019