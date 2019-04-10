All The Shocking Quotes From Magic Johnson’s Impromptu Presser Stepping Down As Lakers President

04.09.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Magic Johnson is no longer the president of the Los Angeles Lakers, news he announced at an impromptu press conference at Staples Center on Tuesday night to the shock of everyone.

After two years at the helm of the Lakers — the peak of which was signing LeBron James — Magic announced his decision for a reason that is truly unbelievable, but at the same time, extremely relatable. Magic wants to have fun and be himself, and said he doesn’t believe he can be himself in this role, citing his inability to send a congratulatory note to someone like Russell Westbrook after a 20-20-20 game.

