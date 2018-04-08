Marcin Gortat ‘Agrees Completely’ With Scott Brooks Calling The Wizards Selfish

04.08.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The Wizards are not in a great place right now. Washington has lost four in a row, including losses to the Bulls and Hawks, to fall to eighth in the Eastern Conference and possibly square off with the Raptors in the first round.

The seventh seed, as of now, seems like the desired spot in the East in order to take on the hobbled Boston Celtics in the first round, but Washington needs to make up a full game on Milwaukee to get there with just two games to play. After the Wizards’ loss to the Hawks, coach Scott Brooks had some harsh words for his team, calling them selfish team with a lot of players that aren’t one-on-one players but think they are.

On Sunday, the Wizards had practice ahead of a Tuesday matchup with the Celtics to try and right the ship and center Marcin Gortat was asked about Brooks’ comments. Gortat, who hasn’t been afraid to stir things up in his own locker room this season, agreed with his coach and pointed to the team’s defense as an example of their issues with playing within a team construct.

