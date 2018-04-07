Getty Image

It’s been a pretty tense year for the Washington Wizards. Whether it was because of John Wall‘s extended absence or the apparent infighting that has occurred, Washington has not disappointed when it comes to providing drama and intrigue over the course of a campaign that will include the organization’s second straight appearance in the postseason.

The latest example of this came on Friday night after the team fell to the lowly Atlanta Hawks, 103-97. The game was played without Wall, and Markieff Morris got tossed eight minutes into the game, but it’s still an absolutely brutal loss for a Wizards squad fighting for playoff positioning.

After the clock hit zero, Washington coach Scott Brooks went off on his group. Brooks told the media that the team is doing a really poor job sharing the ball around.