Things aren’t going especially well for the Washington Wizards right now. While it looks like John Wall‘s return from knee surgery will occur sooner rather than later, the team is struggling, losing eight of its last 12 games. Currently, the Wizards sit in sixth place in the Eastern Conference with a 40-33 record, and are just 1.5 games up on the 8-seed Miami Heat.

All of this has Bradley Beal in a rather sour mood. Beal spoke to the media after Washington fell to New York, 101-97, on Sunday and he did not hold back, saying that the team is playing like a bunch of guys who just don’t care right now.

“We’re acting like we don’t give a damn, honestly,” Beal said, according to NBC Sports Washington. “We thought we could just show up and play because they didn’t have anything to play for. We just thought it was going to be a cake walk and they just smacked us in the mouth.”