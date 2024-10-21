Moses Moody Signed A 3-Year, $39 Million Extension With The Warriors

This weekend is an important one for a number of young players around the NBA, as the deadline for players entering the last year of their rookie contract to sign an extension is Monday at 6 p.m. ET. While the max contract guys got locked up earlier this summer — Scottie Barnes, Franz Wagner, and Cade Cunningham — the rest of the Class of 2021 is still negotiating up through the deadline.

The Golden State Warriors have two players eligible for extensions, with Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody both lottery picks in 2021. Kuminga has played more than Moody in recent years and figures to have a larger role on this year’s team, but that also complicates matters as he sees himself as a max extension caliber player while the Warriors would prefer to see more from him in an expanded role before giving him that kind of contract commitment. Moody, meanwhile, has had his role vary through his first three years, never finding a firm foothold in Steve Kerr’s rotation and still having questions about exactly how much he’ll play this coming year even with the departure of Klay Thompson.

Even with that uncertainty, Moody and the Warriors were able to come to an extension agreement on Sunday night, as the former Arkansas star signed a 3-year, $39 million extension to stay in Golden State, per Shams Charania. There are no options on the deal, so it’s a fully guaranteed $39 million for Moody, who gets some financial security and won’t have to worry about getting squeezed next year in restricted free agency.

Last year, Moody averaged 8.1 points and 3.0 rebounds per game on 46/36/79 shooting splits. If he establishes himself as a regular contributor to the rotation this year, his contract could be a good value for the Warriors going forward.