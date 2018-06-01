An NBA Executive Believes There’s Only One Way Sixers GM Bryan Colangelo Keeps His Job

#Philadelphia 76ers
Associate Editor
05.31.18

Getty Image

We’re getting closer and closer to coming to some kind of resolution in the most bizarre scandal in the NBA this season. On Tuesday, a report dropped that suggested Sixers GM Bryan Colangelo was behind a handful of Twitter accounts that leaked information, some of it sensitive, and openly criticized players. The fine folks that make up Sixers Twitter participated in some sleuthing, which led to evidence that tied at least three of these burner Twitter accounts to Colangelo’s wife, Barbara Bottini.

But while the internet was doing its thing, Philadelphia announced it would do its own investigation into the allegations against the leader of its front office. It turns out the results of said investigation are expected come sometime soon, according to Keith Pompey of Philly.com.

As Pompey wrote, the results could drop as early as Friday, meaning we might not be in line for a mid-NBA Finals Game 1 news dump. Pompey also wrote that “some league sources expect Colangelo to lose his job,” while one NBA executive who remained anonymous said there’s only one path out for Colangelo.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Philadelphia 76ers
TAGSBryan ColangeloPHILADELPHIA 76ERS

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: Greatest Lakes, Ibiza Pareo, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

Crate-Digging: Greatest Lakes, Ibiza Pareo, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

05.31.18 11 hours ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.29.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.29.18 2 days ago
The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

05.25.18 6 days ago 3 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

05.25.18 6 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

05.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP