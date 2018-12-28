The NBA Released A Memo Warning Teams About Tampering

Getty Image

The NBA has decided to remind teams that it does not like tampering all that much. In the aftermath of LeBron James’ public comments about how he’d like to play with Anthony Davis, which drew jeers from executives of teams around the league and from New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry, the league dropped a memo on Friday morning regarding its stance on tampering.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, who acquired the memo sent to all 30 teams, the league sent a stern warning that looked to remind teams about the anti-tampering rules that exist.

ESPN has obtained a memo that the NBA sent to teams today to "serve as a reminder of the league's anti-tampering rule." In letter, NBA says, "employment contracts are to be respected and conduct that interferes w/ contractual relationships is prohibited." — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 28, 2018

Memo: "This principle is particularly important in today's media environment, where any actions or comments relating to potential player movement receive immediate and widespread public attention. Teams should be entitled to focus their efforts on the competition this season…" https://t.co/m1VVWmnCUX — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 28, 2018