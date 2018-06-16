The NBA Might Eliminate Its One-And-Done Draft Rule By 2021

Getty Image

The NBA’s one-and-done rule is on its way out, and it seems the league and its general managers are getting a better idea of exactly when that might happen.

As this season’s draft approaches, the league seems to be setting up the end game for its restrictions that essentially force high school players into college basketball for at least one season. Condoleezza Rice’s college basketball commission ruled in April that the rule should end, and NBA players and even coaches seem intent on seeing things revert back to normal.

ESPN’s Zach Lowe wrote on Friday that the league sent a memo to teams outlining potential changes to the draft moving forward.