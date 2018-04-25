Getty Image

On Tuesday morning the NBA’s “one-and-done” rule joined the endangered species list, as the rule may be coming to an end sooner rather than later. Yes, 18- and 19-year-old players may not have to spend a year in school pretending to care college basketball for much longer.

Talk to any hardcore college basketball fan, most will lament about the days when college freshmen would stay three or four years before they’d turn pro. Their eyes turn sepia and strangely they find a decent pair of rose-colored glasses to put on whenever they discuss this topic. For many college basketball fans, their biggest issue with college basketball is the fact that 18- and 19-year-olds have the ability to leave school and decide to make money for their efforts.

For those basketball fans that yearn for the days of 2005, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice is here for you. As the Chairman of the College Basketball Committee, she brought one recommendation to the table: end the one and done rule.