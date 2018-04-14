The NBA Might Look Into Play-In Games For Playoff Spots After The Nuggets-Timberwolves Thriller

Adam Silver said on Friday that play-in games for postseason spots in the NBA are great fun, and the league might look into making them mandatory, not just a fortunate fluke of the 2017-18 schedule.

The Minnesota Timberwolves reached the postseason on Wednesday night when they beat the Denver Nuggets on the final day of the NBA’s regular season. Both teams could have made the playoffs if they won, which made the game a win-or-go-home situation. It was an overtime thriller in which the Timberwolves came out on top, and it was a lot of fun to watch.

Silver spoke with the media on Friday before the start of the NBA playoffs and was asked about the game and the possibility that the league could force more of that excitement by scheduling play-in games for postseason seeds. It was something that he seemed open to exploring, which has been reported in the past.

