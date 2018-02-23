A Proposed Play-In Tournament For The NBA Playoffs Might Be Gaining Some Momentum

02.22.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

There’s been a lot of talk in recent years about re-evaluating the current playoff format in the NBA, and there are plenty of valid arguments for change. The idea that’s gained the most traction is to simply take the top 16 teams in the league, regardless of conference.

The advantages are obvious. The playoffs would only feature the very best teams, and it would theoretically help avoid past situations in which the top two teams were in the same conference and therefore had to square off in earlier rounds, precluding them from meeting in the actual Finals.

It’s something commissioner Adam Silver has said the league will give serious consideration in the future. And apparently, that’s not the only postseason-related restructuring that’s on the table. According to a new report, the NBA is also mulling a possible play-in tournament for the final playoff spots in each conference.

