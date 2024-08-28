Netflix is taking the formula it uses for its NFL docuseries Quarterback and Receiver and bringing it to the NBA. Earlier this year, it was announced that Netflix would follow around five of the biggest names in basketball during the 2023-24 season, and on Wednesday, the first teaser trailer for the project dropped.

Titled Starting 5, the project will highlight LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Anthony Edwards, Jimmy Butler, and Domantas Sabonis. While the trailer did not provide any footage of what we can expect to see in the series, it does show Tatum pulling the other four members of the project into a group DM, before Netflix comes in and drops the poster and its release date of Oct. 9, 2024.

According to Netflix, each episode of the series — which is produced by UNINTERRUPTED, Higher Ground, and Omaha Productions — is 45 minutes long, all 10 episodes in the season will drop at the same time, and the five athletes will have their lives documented on and off the court.

“James exerts himself harder than ever to stay healthy — and dominant — in his 21st season, while Edwards electrifies with his rapid rise,” according to a post on Netflix’s site Tudum. “Butler’s relentless drive propels the Heat, Sabonis anchors the Kings with his versatile play, and Tatum leads the Celtics in their quest for a record 18th championship.”