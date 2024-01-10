Netflix’s push to continue getting into the sports space will continue with its latest offering in the world of sports documentaries, as they will follow up their Quarterback series that followed Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota two years ago with an NBA version.

For the currently untitled NBA series, Shams Charania reports five players have agreed to be part of the doc, headlined by LeBron James along with Jayson Tatum, Anthony Edwards, Jimmy Butler, and Domantas Sabonis.

Sources: Netflix is creating a new NBA documentary series modeled after its NFL "Quarterback" show. The five players chosen for first season of the project: LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Jimmy Butler, Anthony Edwards and Domantas Sabonis. 🍿🍿🍿 pic.twitter.com/KoxSqZeJfD — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 10, 2024

The NBA series won’t provide quite the same perspective Quarterback did, which had the biggest QB star on the planet, a “good but not great” in Cousins, and a journeyman who spent most of his career as a backup in Mariota. It’s understandable why they wouldn’t go that route, because the same levels of NBA players aren’t as well-known as quarterbacks in the NFL.

Instead, they opted to go with stars in different stages of their careers, from the legend finishing up his career in LeBron James to someone entering his prime in Tatum to a budding superstar in Edwards — along with an established veteran in Butler and an under the radar All-Star in Sabonis. Quarterback allowed fans to get to know those players a bit better off the field, and I’m sure that’s what we can expect from the NBA edition, with the caveat that the subjects have to open up their real selves in front of the cameras for it to have the intended effect.