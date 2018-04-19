Getty Image

The New York Knicks are entering an important offseason for the franchise’s future as they look to nail their coaching hire and hopefully land the man that will guide them through a rebuild and into being a contender.

The Knicks are interviewing a variety of coaching candidates, with Mark Jackson, David Fizdale, David Blatt, Jerry Stackhouse, Mike Woodson, and Kenny Smith all reportedly getting a chance to explain why they should be the one to land the job. While the coach is important, the thing that will determine whether this Knicks rebuild will work or not really falls on Kristaps Porzingis.

The star center is the centerpiece of this roster and is the player New York plans to build around for the future (you know, once they have cap space to do so). Right now, all plans have to be in something of a holding pattern as Porzingis recovers from a torn ACL suffered this past season. For however long Porzingis is out, the Knicks won’t really be able to show much in the way of progress, although individual development of the players around Kristaps will be crucial to them eventually making that leap.