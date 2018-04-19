Getty Image

The list of coaching candidates the New York Knicks will interview over the next week continues to grow. Over the weekend, we learned the Knicks were going to speak with David Fizdale, Mark Jackson, Jerry Stackhouse, and David Blatt for their coaching vacancy.

They later added former Knicks coach Mike Woodson to the list after the Clippers granted New York permission to speak with their current top assistant. There were some expecting ESPN analyst and ex-Knicks coach Jeff Van Gundy to also find his way into the proceedings, but that apparently will not be the case.

However, another NBA broadcast analyst will apparently earn consideration from the Knicks as ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith reports TNT personality Kenny Smith will interview with the team on Friday. Smith is a New York native but never played for the Knicks in his 10-year NBA career before he became a staple of Inside the NBA.

This isn’t the first time Smith has gotten interest for an NBA job. The Kings reportedly had interest in Smith a few years ago, but it is interesting that an analyst who’s never had an NBA coaching job would get an interview with the Knicks for a position that figures to be quite difficult.