The New York Knicks fired coach Jeff Hornacek on Thursday after yet another dismal season in the Big Apple and they have, unsurprisingly, been connected to a number of big names in the coaching industry as their search begins.

As seems to always be the case in New York, a connection to the Knicks tends to make someone automatically a candidate as Mark Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy were both rumored to be near the top of their list. That’s not necessarily a must, as Villanova’s Jay Wright, Doc Rivers, David Fizdale, and plenty of others have been floated as possible candidates.

On Sunday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Knicks were beginning to move forward in the interview process by bringing in a trio of coaches with varying head coaching experience in the NBA over the coming week.