Ray Allen Told Doc Rivers He Skipped Paul Pierce’s Jersey Retirement Out Of Fear He’d Be A Distraction

#Paul Pierce #Boston Celtics
Associate Editor
02.15.18

Getty Image

It seems like we’re getting to a point where Ray Allen‘s relationship with members of the 2008 Boston Celtics is being repaired. Both sides of the “beef” are willing to put their past differences behind them, to the point that Allen is going to join the rest of the team when they celebrate the 10th anniversary of their title this summer.

This made the fact that Allen didn’t attend Paul Pierce‘s jersey retirement ceremony on Sunday kind of unfortunate. Allen did pay tribute to Pierce on Instagram two days after the ceremony, but still, it would have been really cool to see Allen in attendance.

Thanks to former Celtics coach Doc Rivers, we know why Allen wasn’t able to make it.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Paul Pierce#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSDOC RIVERSPAUL PIERCERAY ALLEN

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP