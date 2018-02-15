Getty Image

It seems like we’re getting to a point where Ray Allen‘s relationship with members of the 2008 Boston Celtics is being repaired. Both sides of the “beef” are willing to put their past differences behind them, to the point that Allen is going to join the rest of the team when they celebrate the 10th anniversary of their title this summer.

This made the fact that Allen didn’t attend Paul Pierce‘s jersey retirement ceremony on Sunday kind of unfortunate. Allen did pay tribute to Pierce on Instagram two days after the ceremony, but still, it would have been really cool to see Allen in attendance.

Thanks to former Celtics coach Doc Rivers, we know why Allen wasn’t able to make it.