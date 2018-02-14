Getty Image

The relationship between Ray Allen and the Boston Celtics organization, including his former teammates, has been under fire at times and it is easy to see why. There have been plenty of weird moments of shade being thrown on all sides and, because of that, it made some sense when Allen did not appear at Paul Pierce’s much ballyhooed jersey retirement ceremony on Sunday afternoon in Boston.

However, any speculation about why Allen didn’t appear at the event was put to rest on Tuesday evening, when Allen released a lengthy, heartfelt tribute to his former teammate.

Within the address, Allen indicates that he “will always be a Celtic” and pushes back on the outside narrative concerning the relationship between himself and Pierce specifically. This is not the first time Allen has indicated he holds no “ill will” toward Pierce and, in September, the duo met to “bury the hatchet” and put the past behind them.

Still, this is another level entirely and Allen’s assertion that he and Pierce are “more interested in building bridges than putting up walls” should bring plenty of warm feelings to Celtics fans in and around Boston. In some ways, it remains a bit strange that the core of the 2008 title team doesn’t always appear to be on the best terms but Allen’s gesture here is encouraging to that effect and he is certainly accurate in describing that championship-winning club as “special.”