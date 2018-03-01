ESPN May Have Gotten The Sean Miller-Deandre Ayton Report Very Wrong

Getty Image

Sean Miller had strong words for those who accused him of wrongdoing as head coach of the Arizona Wildcats, and it appears that he might have very good reason to be publicly critical of those accusations.

Miller addressed the media on Thursday and denied he was involved in bribing basketball prospect Deandre Ayton. That report, which ESPN published last week, forced him to not coach a game last week as the school investigated the incident.

But now there’s some uncertainty about that specific claim, though an FBI wiretapping investigation into Arizona basketball apparently did indeed happen. Sources for two different publications have raised doubt about ESPN’s initial claims about Miller and Ayton, who both have publicly denied bribes.