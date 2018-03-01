ESPN May Have Gotten The Sean Miller-Deandre Ayton Report Very Wrong

Sean Miller had strong words for those who accused him of wrongdoing as head coach of the Arizona Wildcats, and it appears that he might have very good reason to be publicly critical of those accusations.
Miller addressed the media on Thursday and denied he was involved in bribing basketball prospect Deandre Ayton. That report, which ESPN published last week, forced him to not coach a game last week as the school investigated the incident.
But now there’s some uncertainty about that specific claim, though an FBI wiretapping investigation into Arizona basketball apparently did indeed happen. Sources for two different publications have raised doubt about ESPN’s initial claims about Miller and Ayton, who both have publicly denied bribes.
ESPN ? You don’t say… Where accusations are news and we will keep pumping that agenda until our target audience believes it, because we say so… whatever happened to reporting highlights ? incredible athleticism is showcased every night around the country and they’d rather spend a 1/2 hour talking about everything else and opinions of people no more skilled at talking sports than you or me.
and YES please on defamation lawsuits as there should be everywhere that any accustaions come out and are not true.