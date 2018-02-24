Arizona’s Sean Miller Won’t Coach On Saturday Amid Allegations Of Discussing Paying For Deandre Ayton (UPDATE)

Associate Editor
02.24.18

Getty Image

Sean Miller, the head basketball coach at the University of Arizona, will not be on the bench when the Wildcats take on Oregon on Saturday night. Miller has reportedly informed his players of the decision, which comes one day after the Wildcats’ basketball coach found himself at the center of the FBI’s investigation into the seedy underbelly of college hoops.

The news was first reported by Greg Hansen of the Arizona Daily Star and was confirmed by Jeff Goodman of ESPN.

