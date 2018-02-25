Deandre Ayton Allegedly Told The FBI He Never ‘Discussed Or Solicited Payments’ From Arizona

Associate Editor
02.24.18

Getty Image

The college basketball world is dealing with the fallout to a series of reports regarding the FBI’s investigation into the sport. The one that has received the most attention in recent days involves the University of Arizona and its pursuit of talented center Deandre Ayton. According to ESPN, head coach Sean Miller was caught on a wiretap trying to secure $100,000 to get Ayton, and in response, Miller will not coach the Wildcats against Oregon on Saturday.

Arizona has decided that Ayton is eligible to play. But before the game, his family wanted to try and clear his name, according to Mark Schlabach of ESPN.

Schlabach tweeted out a statement from the Ayton family lawyer, which directly addressed his commitment to the university. Ayton’s family says that he never discussed payments with anyone, including the university, and that he even told this the FBI last year.

Around The Web

TAGSARIZONA WILDCATSCollege BasketballDeAndre Ayton

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP