Getty Image

The college basketball world is dealing with the fallout to a series of reports regarding the FBI’s investigation into the sport. The one that has received the most attention in recent days involves the University of Arizona and its pursuit of talented center Deandre Ayton. According to ESPN, head coach Sean Miller was caught on a wiretap trying to secure $100,000 to get Ayton, and in response, Miller will not coach the Wildcats against Oregon on Saturday.

Arizona has decided that Ayton is eligible to play. But before the game, his family wanted to try and clear his name, according to Mark Schlabach of ESPN.

Schlabach tweeted out a statement from the Ayton family lawyer, which directly addressed his commitment to the university. Ayton’s family says that he never discussed payments with anyone, including the university, and that he even told this the FBI last year.