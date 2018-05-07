Getty Image

It’s no secret that Shannon Sharpe is one of the biggest LeBron James supporters in sports media. He’s been downright evangelical about him at times, to the great delight of anyone watching Fox Sports 1 lately.

Sharpe is clearly a big fan of James and thinks he’s the greatest basketball player of all-time, which is certainly a valid take to begin with and makes for good television when you’re on air with noted LeBron skeptic Skip Bayless. But LeBron’s latest buzzer-beater to put the Raptors on the brink offered Sharpe another chance to wax poetic about James’ greatness, and he did not disappoint.

LeBron was a big topic on Monday morning’s Undisputed, where Sharpe compared James to other clutch shooters like Jordan and Kobe Bryant.