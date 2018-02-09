Getty Image

Shannon Sharpe is officially America’s sweetheart. The FS1 commentator known for telling off Skip Bayless has had a pretty great run on FS1, spitting takes and just generally being remarkably entertaining in an industry where being bombastic is often more productive than being right.

Sharpe has defended Colin Kaepernick, empowered Kevin Love to tell the Cavaliers to go screw, and just generally been a voice of reason in a sports talk field that isn’t always the most reasonable.

You know you’ve swung the people’s favor when you get video edits done that make you look even better than you already present yourself, and that’s exactly what’s happened to Sharpe over the last few months. It started in October when Sharpe had a victory “cigar” live on air that got him a banging remix of his own words that took social media by storm. And the latest Shannon Sharpe video edit is has made Sharpe sound downright evangelical about Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James.