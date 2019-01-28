The Sixers Apparently Have No Plans To Trade For Anthony Davis

Getty Image

We are officially now in phase two of the Anthony Davis Trade Situation. The first phase was actually pretty simple despite the long lead-up: Davis requested a trade to a contender on Monday after over a year of speculation that he would not stay in New Orleans past his current deal.

Now that we know Davis has been declared on the market, the suitors line up. Well, at least reports about the suitors leak to the press and everyone not working for an NBA team can get a sense of how these suitors are virtually lining up. That happened shortly after the initial story about Davis’ request came in, as Yahoo’s Chris Haynes wrote about some potential teams interested in Davis.

With a year left on his contract before potential free agency, Davis is a very intriguing case for a number of teams. The Lakers and the Celtics are easy favorites to land Davis, but things are complicated in Boston and Los Angeles may not have much of a package it can offer New Orleans. Another team with some significant, at least in theory, potential to land Davis is the Philadelphia 76ers, who have a number of young players they could move and a growing sense that the team needs to make a push right now.