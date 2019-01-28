Anthony Davis Has Reportedly Requested That The New Orleans Pelicans Trade Him To A Winning Team

01.28.19 2 hours ago

Getty Image

With the trade deadline looming in less than two weeks, NBA observers are on the edge of their seat with regard to potential transactions. At some point between now and Feb. 7 sparks will fly, but in the recent past, the biggest subplot with regard to player movement in the league has centered on Anthony Davis and the potential of a move that would send him out of New Orleans. With that in mind, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported on Monday morning that Davis “has no intention of signing a contract extension” that would keep him with the Pelicans and, in addition, he has requested a trade from the organization.

