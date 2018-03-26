Getty Image

For the second straight year the Warriors will be finishing up their regular season with the health of one of their superstars in question. While Kevin Durant was able to return for the final games of last season and dominate in the playoffs, Steph Curry’s timetable this year with a Grade 2 MCL sprain is still a bit blurry.

Curry suffered the injury on Friday night against the Hawks, with an MRI on Saturday revealing he would miss at minimum three weeks of action before being reevaluated. On Sunday, Steve Kerr was less than optimistic about Curry returning shortly after that evaluation, saying there was “no way” his star point guard would play in the first round of the playoffs.

Curry spoke with the media a little over an hour after Kerr took the podium for his pregame talk, and said he was going to try and prove his coach wrong by returning for that first round series, but noted he just has to be patient and go through the rehab process.