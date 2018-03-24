Getty Image

Stephen Curry‘s health is paramount for the Golden State Warriors, and even as much of the roster remains sidelined with various maladies, the two-time NBA MVP returned to action against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday evening. Curry missed six games with a right ankle sprain, and upon his return, he was fantastic in scoring 29 points in just 25 minutes of action. However, Curry’s night was, once again, cut short, and this time, it was his left leg that was the issue.

Steph exits the game after JaVale lands on his left leg pic.twitter.com/oxuJkHe2N0 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 24, 2018

As the video above reveals, JaVale McGee rolled into Curry’s leg while pursuing a rebound, and in an instant, it was clear something was amiss with the All-NBA guard. Curry quickly was taken to the locker room for further evaluation, and while his history of ankle issues is well documented, there was at least some indication that the ailment could be higher and potentially in the knee area.