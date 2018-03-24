Steph Curry Will Be Evaluated In Three Weeks After Suffering A Knee Sprain

03.24.18

Stephen Curry‘s first game back from an ankle injury ended abruptly on Friday night. The Golden State Warriors‘ talisman had a productive night — he had 29 points and seven rebounds in 25 minutes of work — but in the third quarter, Curry went down with what looked to be a rather scary knee injury. JaVale McGee accidentally rolled up on his left leg and Curry was in obvious pain.

It was reported after the game that Curry suffered an MCL injury and that he would undergo an MRI on Saturday to learn the severity of the injury. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the MRI has happened, and the Warriors received some relatively good news.

Shortly after, the Warriors confirmed this news by tweeting out a statement about the injury.

