Getty Image

Stephen Curry‘s first game back from an ankle injury ended abruptly on Friday night. The Golden State Warriors‘ talisman had a productive night — he had 29 points and seven rebounds in 25 minutes of work — but in the third quarter, Curry went down with what looked to be a rather scary knee injury. JaVale McGee accidentally rolled up on his left leg and Curry was in obvious pain.

It was reported after the game that Curry suffered an MCL injury and that he would undergo an MRI on Saturday to learn the severity of the injury. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the MRI has happened, and the Warriors received some relatively good news.

Steph Curry suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee, league source tells ESPN. He will be re-evaluated in three weeks. He could return near start of playoffs. All in all, good news for the Warriors. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 24, 2018

Shortly after, the Warriors confirmed this news by tweeting out a statement about the injury.