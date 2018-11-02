Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors are counting the days until DeMarcus Cousins is fully recovered from the ruptured achilles he suffered last season as a member of the New Orleans Pelicans. At that point, the Warriors will become even more terrifying than they are right now, as they’ll be able to throw out a lineup that features five All-Stars between Cousins, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson.

There’s no rush to get Cousins back, because Golden State is still very good even if he’s on the sideline. Still, it was revealed on Thursday that he’s been cleared to participate in 5-on-5 scrimmages, a huge step forward in his recovery process.

As for the plan with Cousins beyond this season, well, Steve Kerr let it be known that it’s already more or less set in stone. The Warriors coach spoke to the media on Thursday and let it be known that any hopes of keeping Cousins around past this summer are for naught.