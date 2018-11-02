Steve Kerr Understands The Warriors Won’t Be Able To Keep DeMarcus Cousins Beyond This Year

Associate Editor
11.01.18

Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors are counting the days until DeMarcus Cousins is fully recovered from the ruptured achilles he suffered last season as a member of the New Orleans Pelicans. At that point, the Warriors will become even more terrifying than they are right now, as they’ll be able to throw out a lineup that features five All-Stars between Cousins, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson.

There’s no rush to get Cousins back, because Golden State is still very good even if he’s on the sideline. Still, it was revealed on Thursday that he’s been cleared to participate in 5-on-5 scrimmages, a huge step forward in his recovery process.

As for the plan with Cousins beyond this season, well, Steve Kerr let it be known that it’s already more or less set in stone. The Warriors coach spoke to the media on Thursday and let it be known that any hopes of keeping Cousins around past this summer are for naught.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors
TAGSDEMARCUS COUSINSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: Salome Leclerc, Heron Hunt, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

Crate-Digging: Salome Leclerc, Heron Hunt, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

10.31.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.30.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.29.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.29.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Robyn, Thom Yorke, And Ty Dolla Sign And Jeremih

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Robyn, Thom Yorke, And Ty Dolla Sign And Jeremih

10.26.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP