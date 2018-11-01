DeMarcus Cousins Is Cleared For 5-On-5 Scrimmages, But Still Isn’t ‘Close To Coming Back’

11.01.18

Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors don’t need DeMarcus Cousins to be the best team in the NBA. That was evident when the team recently exploded for 92 points in a half while Klay Thompson set the league record for threes. But at the very least, a healthy big man with Cousins’ talent level would only raise the ceiling of the reigning champions.

With that as the backdrop, buzz is building that Cousins could be nearing a return, and that was fueled by video of the All-Star center participating in a scrimmage on Thursday.

In response, however, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr pushed back on the notion that Cousins would be game-ready in the near future, saying instead that he isn’t exactly “close to coming back.”

