Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors don’t need DeMarcus Cousins to be the best team in the NBA. That was evident when the team recently exploded for 92 points in a half while Klay Thompson set the league record for threes. But at the very least, a healthy big man with Cousins’ talent level would only raise the ceiling of the reigning champions.

With that as the backdrop, buzz is building that Cousins could be nearing a return, and that was fueled by video of the All-Star center participating in a scrimmage on Thursday.

DeMarcus Cousins getting some full-court non-contact work in. pic.twitter.com/ipWVDX2ruh — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) November 1, 2018

Here’s a couple possessions of DeMarcus Cousins scrimmaging. One possession he challenges a shot, then leads a break then gets a dunk in transition. pic.twitter.com/VEAA5uT46p — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) November 1, 2018

In response, however, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr pushed back on the notion that Cousins would be game-ready in the near future, saying instead that he isn’t exactly “close to coming back.”