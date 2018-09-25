Tom Thibodeau Reportedly Tried To Get Jimmy Butler To Join The Wolves During Camp

#Jimmy Butler
09.24.18 5 mins ago

Getty Image

Despite Jimmy Butler’s absence from Monday’s Media Day festivities in Minnesota, head coach and principal decision-maker Tom Thibodeau publicly indicated that the Wolves will not be jumping to “make a bad deal” that would send the All-Star elsewhere.

In addition to those public comments, Thibodeau was reportedly making moves behind the scenes, as ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that a meeting took place between Butler and Thibodeau with an eye toward Minnesota attempting to bring one of the best players back into the fold.

