Tyrese Haliburton is heading to the All-Star Game. Haliburton’s first full season as a member of the Indiana Pacers has led to the best campaign of his young career, and on Thursday night, he learned that his performance earned him a spot in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City a little later this month.

Making it to the All-Star Game for the first time is always an achievement, but for Haliburton, this one is a little extra sweet due to some comments made by Wally Szczerbiak. A former player and current television analyst for MSG, Szczerbiak called Haliburton a “supposed, wannabe, fake All-Star,” which he eventually walked back. In response to this, Haliburton poked some fun at Szczerbiak back in December, saying that while he knows the name, he doesn’t know anything about him.

And after he got his All-Star nod, Haliburton couldn’t resist a little more fun at Szczerbiak’s expense. While he didn’t make a big deal over this, it was pointed out that Haliburton changed his profile picture on Twitter to a screenshot of Szczerbiak as he was in the middle of his rant.

If there is a silver lining for Szczerbiak, it is that a Knick made it to the All-Star game, as Julius Randle joined Haliburton as an Eastern Conference reserve. But still, we think Haliburton got the last laugh here.