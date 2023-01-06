Tyrese Haliburton Has Taken The Leap To Become An All-Star

NBA players becoming first-time All-Stars during their third full season is nothing new. Ja Morant and Darius Garland did it this past campaign, while Jayson Tatum and Bam Adebayo were both first-time selections back in 2019-20. This year, Tyrese Haliburton appears primed to become the latest up-and-coming star to parlay a huge third season into an All-Star debut.

The former Iowa State Cyclone is leading an upstart 21-18 Indiana Pacers squad that entered the year presumably entrenched in the Victor Wembanyma sweepstakes, yet instead finds itself tied for the East’s No. 6 seed entering Friday. Averaging 20.6 points, an NBA-high 10.2 assists, four rebounds, and 1.8 steals per game, Haliburton and his full-fledged arrival at stardom are the conductors of this Pacers train.

After his move from Sacramento to Indiana last February, Haliburton experienced an uptick in ball-handling duties. Both of those trends have continued into 2022-23. His 29.2 percent usage rate is a career-high — it was 23.7 percent with the Pacers last season. A career-high 69 percent (97th percentile among combo guards, per Cleaning The Glass) of his field goals are unassisted. Per 100 possessions, he’s taking nearly five more shots (21.7 vs. 16.9) than he did in 26 post-trade games a year ago.

Despite a heightened workload, his 61.7 true shooting percentage (.485/.407/.877 split) is a career-high and sits four points above league average. The Pacers entrusted him with significantly grander responsibilities and he’s delivering. Scaling up into a full-time primary creator role and increasing efficiency is a daunting task for anyone, let alone a 22-year-old had to immediately adapt to a new role and situation a mere 2.5 seasons into his career. Haliburton is doing exactly that. His considerable strides every year are a pillar of his basketball journey.

Arguably the most notable growth in Haliburton’s individual scoring arsenal is his downhill persistence and success. As a rookie, his rim frequency was 16 percent (18th percentile). This year, it’s 27 percent (62nd percentile). He extinguishes his dribble deeper in the lane, has become impressively adept working through contact, and even uses his 6’5 frame to play bully-ball occasionally. Not only is he reaching the cup at a career-high rate, he’s finishing there at a career-high rate as well (68 percent, 75th percentile).

Haliburton weaponizes loping strides and elongated gather phases or dribble moves to efficiently cover ground. He leverages his pull-up gravity and playmaking threat into fortuitous driving and finishing angles. In years past, he might curl around a screen, see open space, and fire a jumper or floater. Now, he’s more regularly attacking all the way inside for opportunities.

Previously, his live dribble probing was mostly deployed to operate East-West for space creation or screen manipulation. Now, he’s routinely dancing North-South with that live dribble, too. Some of his paint escapades that once resulted in complex turnarounds, kickouts, or reset passes have been replaced by flexible, slithery buckets near the hoop.

Watching him muscle through dudes for buckets is a mystifying sight, given his pre-Draft struggles in both dishing out and enduring physicality. Three years later, he’s chasing mismatches to either chisel through or dart around them in pursuit of buckets.