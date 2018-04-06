Getty Image

Tyronn Lue returned to the bench for the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night and, after a nine-game absence, things got off to a rousing start against the Washington Wizards. That included a double-digit lead at the end of the first quarter but, from there, Washington exploded to the point where Cleveland was in a severely perilous position, trailing by 16 points with approximately six minutes left in the game.

On cue, LeBron James did LeBron James things, scoring 13 points and dishing out four assists in crunch time, and the end result was a 119-115 victory in Lue’s comeback.

Following the game, Lue took no credit for the win, though, instead thanking his team and telling Dave McMenamin of ESPN he felt “rusty” after missing extended time.