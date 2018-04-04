Getty Image

As a result of health-related issues, head coach Tyronn Lue has been away from the Cleveland Cavaliers since March 17. While there has been reporting to indicate he was close to a return to the bench, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com brought word on Wednesday afternoon that Lue’s absence will come to an end for Thursday’s game against the Washington Wizards.

If this timeline comes to fruition, Lue will complete a nine-game hiatus and, in his absence, the Cavaliers posted an 8-1 record. During his absence from full-time duty, Lue has reportedly been very involved with lineup management and, over the course of a homestand in Cleveland, the 40-year-old has been around the time in increasing fashion.

In Lue’s stead, the Cavs have been led by former Hawks and Bucks head coach Larry Drew and all indications are that the team’s system remained fully in place. It is, quite obviously, encouraging to see Lue battle through his health problems in relatively quick fashion and, hopefully, they will not reappear in the near future with the Cavaliers steaming toward the stress-fueled environment of postseason basketball.

When the Cavs take on the Wizards in an intriguing clash, they will be at near-full strength from a roster standpoint and that reportedly includes the person navigating the ship from the sideline.