Getty Image

UCLA basketball is a bit of a program in flux right now, as the school fired Steve Alford and there are a number of different opinions on where it should turn in its search to find his replacement. Meanwhile, if you watch what they’re doing on the floor, you’d have no idea this was a program in flux.

The Bruins moved to 3-0 in conference play with an 87-84 win on Thursday night against the Oregon Ducks in Eugene. It took overtime to get the win, but considering where UCLA was with less than a minute remaining, the fact that it was able to get to the extra frame was nothing short of miraculous.

At the 1:01 mark in the second half, Oregon’s Louis King made a bucket to push the Ducks’ lead to 74-65. From there, the Bruins went on a scoring spree, as Jules Bernard hit a three with 47 seconds remaining to spark a 15-6 run to close out the game. The final points were scored on a perfectly executed missed free throw — Jaylen Hands made his first attempt from the stripe with 2.6 seconds left, then bricked the second on purpose. Chris Smith hauled in the rebound and scored a layup to force overtime.